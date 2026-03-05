Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $9.00. Bioventus shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 295,209 shares.
Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bioventus by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,192 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Kent Lake PR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 219.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 317,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
Bioventus, Inc (NYSE: BVS) is a global medical technology company focused on providing innovative therapeutic solutions to enhance patient care in musculoskeletal health. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products designed to promote bone healing, support joint health, and relieve pain non-invasively. Bioventus leverages biologic and biophysical approaches to deliver effective therapies that aim to accelerate recovery times and improve overall patient outcomes.
Bioventus’s product portfolio includes its flagship EXOGEN® Bone Healing System, an ultrasound-based device indicated for non-union fractures and fracture healing enhancement.
