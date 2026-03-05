Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $29.89. Ambiq Micro shares last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 365,072 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

The company has a market cap of $580.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,126. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,358. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambiq Micro during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambiq Micro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ambiq Micro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

