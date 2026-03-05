Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $221.73, but opened at $235.00. Expedia Group shares last traded at $240.42, with a volume of 2,311,494 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

Expedia Group Trading Up 10.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

