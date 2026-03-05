MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 513,219 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 420,913 shares. Currently, 86.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 86.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLGO shares. Wall Street Zen raised MicroAlgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MicroAlgo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroAlgo has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Stock Up 2.7%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLGO. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroAlgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MicroAlgo by 42.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MicroAlgo during the third quarter valued at $102,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MicroAlgo during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MicroAlgo during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MLGO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,773. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. MicroAlgo has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $972.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.38.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services.

Further Reading

