MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 513,219 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 420,913 shares. Currently, 86.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLGO shares. Wall Street Zen raised MicroAlgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MicroAlgo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroAlgo has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
MicroAlgo Stock Up 2.7%
MLGO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,773. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. MicroAlgo has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $972.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.38.
About MicroAlgo
MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services.
