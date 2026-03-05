Cronos Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $7.53 billion and approximately $11.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00012983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,445,494,320 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout anor Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO. CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.org Chain is Now LiveTelegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Kakao, YouTube, LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

