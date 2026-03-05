Coinbase Wrapped BTC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.08 Billion (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $6.08 billion and $520.84 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for about $72,884.51 or 1.00001624 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 83,473 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 83,436.1736652. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 72,404.26763229 USD and is up 6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 360 active market(s) with $635,518,101.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

