Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $11.21. Hagerty shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 21,340 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hagerty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hagerty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hagerty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hagerty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In related news, insider Kenneth Ahn sold 164,870 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $2,108,687.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 351,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,572 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,047,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,359 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Hagerty by 127.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 2,261,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 1,267,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 47.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,664,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 853,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hagerty by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after acquiring an additional 843,433 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Hagerty by 9.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,817,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is a specialized automotive lifestyle and insurance company that caters primarily to collectible car enthusiasts. Its core business centers on offering classic vehicle insurance policies designed to protect antique, vintage and specialty automobiles, motorcycles and boats. These policies typically feature agreed-value coverage, flexible usage options and access to restoration services, aligning with the unique needs of collectors and hobbyists.

Beyond insurance, Hagerty operates a comprehensive suite of community and content services under its automotive lifestyle brand.

