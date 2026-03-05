Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,015,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 231,315 shares.The stock last traded at $105.61 and had previously closed at $105.59.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.68.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3231 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.
