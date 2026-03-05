Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,015,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 231,315 shares.The stock last traded at $105.61 and had previously closed at $105.59.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.68.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3231 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7,000.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,033,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

