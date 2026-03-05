Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,541,776 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 29th total of 8,839,652 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IKT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

