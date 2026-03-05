Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.58, but opened at $61.37. Li Ning shares last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Li Ning alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNNGY

Li Ning Stock Down 3.2%

Li Ning Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37.

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.