Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $9.9601. Sodexo shares last traded at $10.3550, with a volume of 22,243 shares trading hands.

SDXAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

