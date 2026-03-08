Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 22,630,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,882,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras this week:

Get Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,433,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,637,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,052,000 after buying an additional 10,425,563 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,808,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $238,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772,595 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,144,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,778,000.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.