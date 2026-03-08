Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.74 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.7%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

