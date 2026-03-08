Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.3478.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $352.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day moving average is $283.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $459.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

