Goodman Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF $RVNU

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) by 166.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,982 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 153,032 shares during the period. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RVNU stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity. RVNU was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

