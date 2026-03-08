Contrasting Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) & Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ingersoll Rand has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otis Worldwide has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ingersoll Rand pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ingersoll Rand pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Otis Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll Rand 7.60% 12.62% 7.11% Otis Worldwide 9.59% -30.42% 14.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and Otis Worldwide”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll Rand $7.65 billion 4.43 $581.40 million $1.45 59.71 Otis Worldwide $14.43 billion 2.40 $1.38 billion $3.50 25.47

Otis Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Ingersoll Rand. Otis Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ingersoll Rand and Otis Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll Rand 0 5 4 0 2.44 Otis Worldwide 1 6 3 0 2.20

Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus target price of $101.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Otis Worldwide has a consensus target price of $101.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Ingersoll Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ingersoll Rand is more favorable than Otis Worldwide.

Summary

Ingersoll Rand beats Otis Worldwide on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc. The Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets diaphragm, piston, water-powered, peristaltic, gear, vane, progressive cavity, and syringe pumps; and gas boosters, hydrogen compression systems, automated liquid handling systems, odorant injection systems, controls, software, and other related components and accessories for liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management, and flow control in specialized or critical applications under the Air Dimensions, Albin, ARO, Dosatron, Haskel, Ingersoll Rand, LMI, Maximus, Milton Roy, MP, Oberdorfer, Seepex, Thomas, Welch, Williams, YZ, and Zinnser Analytic brand names. This segment's products are used in medical, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and other markets. It sells through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This segment serves real-estate and building developers, and general contractors. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Otis Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

