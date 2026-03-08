Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 13.12%.The firm had revenue of $212.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 539,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company’s unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium’s core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

