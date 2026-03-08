Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CFO Sells $246,972.10 in Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CFO Ivan Hyep sold 13,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,972.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,368.10. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ivan Hyep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 4th, Ivan Hyep sold 2,963 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $54,074.75.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ivan Hyep sold 1,882 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $34,158.30.

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BCAX opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.78. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Key Bicara Therapeutics News

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions in BCAX recently (e.g., Woodline, Geode, Nan Fung, AQR), which supports demand from professional managers and can offset selling pressure. Read More.

Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions in BCAX recently (e.g., Woodline, Geode, Nan Fung, AQR), which supports demand from professional managers and can offset selling pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains largely favorable — multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, providing a bullish backdrop for longer‑term holders. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains largely favorable — multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, providing a bullish backdrop for longer‑term holders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) for a new hire — routine for growth‑stage biotech but can add modest dilution expectations. Read More.

The company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) for a new hire — routine for growth‑stage biotech but can add modest dilution expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest entries for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — the data appears erroneous and does not provide reliable evidence of increased shorting. (No actionable short‑sale signal.)

Published short‑interest entries for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — the data appears erroneous and does not provide reliable evidence of increased shorting. (No actionable short‑sale signal.) Negative Sentiment: CFO Ivan Hyep sold stock across March 3–4 (totaling 16,518 shares across recent sales), reducing his stake; sizable CFO sales can sap near‑term sentiment. Read More.

CFO Ivan Hyep sold stock across March 3–4 (totaling 16,518 shares across recent sales), reducing his stake; sizable CFO sales can sap near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 (~7.8% reduction in his holding). Executive selling at this scale may be viewed as liquidity‑taking and can pressure the share price. Read More.

COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 (~7.8% reduction in his holding). Executive selling at this scale may be viewed as liquidity‑taking and can pressure the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider David Raben sold ~16,500 shares in two transactions (including a 16,300‑share sale), representing a large reduction in one filing; founder/executive selling is commonly interpreted negatively by the market. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Bicara Therapeutics this week:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCAX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 596.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 2,771,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 195,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after buying an additional 1,059,260 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.