Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $20.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $692,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,177,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,976,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,085 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $20,457,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.53 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 165.52%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

