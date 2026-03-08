Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Ero Copper from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 33.56%.The business had revenue of $320.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.