Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.3125.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGHT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $9.10 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sight Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

In related news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 6,308 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $41,758.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 267,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,584.82. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Rodberg sold 4,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $34,447.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,720.80. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,796 shares of company stock valued at $719,722. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sight Sciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sight Sciences by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 6.3%

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.43. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 49.67%.The company had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company’s flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye’s natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.