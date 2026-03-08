Head-To-Head Review: Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) vs. American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) and Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Octave Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 10.30% 18.64% 2.70% Octave Specialty Group -104.17% -2.87% -0.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Octave Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Octave Specialty Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Octave Specialty Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Financial Group and Octave Specialty Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $8.17 billion 1.33 $842.00 million $10.07 13.00 Octave Specialty Group $251.22 million 0.98 -$261.69 million ($5.95) -0.92

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Octave Specialty Group. Octave Specialty Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Financial Group and Octave Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Octave Specialty Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

American Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $141.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.92%. Octave Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.22%. Given Octave Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Octave Specialty Group is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Octave Specialty Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. It sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Octave Specialty Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

