Head to Head Contrast: ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) & Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 4.04% 1.71% 0.22% ServisFirst Bancshares 26.95% 16.36% 1.61%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $10.12 million 3.67 $180,000.00 $0.10 45.90 ServisFirst Bancshares $1.02 billion 4.05 $276.60 million $5.06 14.92

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 1 2 2 3.20

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $93.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.09%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

