Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 511.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $12,117,502. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $923.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $852.67. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $995.37.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

