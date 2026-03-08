CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.46 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

