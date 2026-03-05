Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,362 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $12.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Hemnet Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hemnet Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hemnet Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

