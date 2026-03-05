Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTOW) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,583 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 29th total of 48,745 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Klotho Neurosciences Trading Up 7.0%
Shares of Klotho Neurosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,749. Klotho Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
The company’s pipeline includes both small-molecule candidates and engineered biologics designed to elevate Klotho levels in the brain or potentiate its signaling pathways.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klotho Neurosciences
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Klotho Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klotho Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.