Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTOW) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,583 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 29th total of 48,745 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,406 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Klotho Neurosciences Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of Klotho Neurosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,749. Klotho Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Klotho Neurosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies that harness the neuroprotective and regenerative properties of the Klotho protein. The Klotho protein has been linked to neuronal health, longevity and resilience to various forms of cellular stress. By targeting pathways that increase or mimic Klotho activity in the central nervous system, the company aims to address a range of neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline includes both small-molecule candidates and engineered biologics designed to elevate Klotho levels in the brain or potentiate its signaling pathways.

