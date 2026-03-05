908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,828,392 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 3,189,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on 908 Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 23,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $143,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,557.28. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Trading Up 0.1%

MASS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 174,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.47. 908 Devices has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.34.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 908 Devices had a net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company’s core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.

Key products in 908 Devices’ portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.