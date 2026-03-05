908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,828,392 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 3,189,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
908 Devices Trading Up 0.1%
MASS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 174,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.47. 908 Devices has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.34.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 908 Devices had a net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
908 Devices Company Profile
908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company’s core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.
Key products in 908 Devices’ portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.
