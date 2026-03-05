BitShares (BTS) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $79.66 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,399,181 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). Telegram, GitHub”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

