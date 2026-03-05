Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $19.55. Fanuc shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 89,897 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fanuc

Fanuc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Fanuc had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC’s product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.