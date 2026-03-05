Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,082,169 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 29th total of 9,883,220 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,566,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,566,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 786,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,422,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,486. This represents a 62.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $106,450.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,570.24. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.