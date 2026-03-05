PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $9.98. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 2,016,714 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $991.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is currently 10.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 511.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 214,211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,831,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,445,000 after buying an additional 485,575 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,100,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

