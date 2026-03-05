Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) EVP Stephen Mcmahon Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 3,615,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

