Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon French III Sells 67,813 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon French III sold 67,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $96,972.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,409,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,600.73. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,275. Pulmonx Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 77.58% and a negative net margin of 61.91%.The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Corporation will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Closed a up-to-$60 million, five-year credit facility with Perceptive Advisors that includes an initial $40M draw to refinance existing debt, extends maturity to 2031 and provides an undrawn $20M option tied to milestones — improves liquidity runway and capital structure. Credit Facility Announcement

Closed a up-to-$60 million, five-year credit facility with Perceptive Advisors that includes an initial $40M draw to refinance existing debt, extends maturity to 2031 and provides an undrawn $20M option tied to milestones — improves liquidity runway and capital structure. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: EPS -$0.25 vs. consensus -$0.39 and revenue $22.6M vs. ~$21.7M — loss narrowed vs prior year and adjusted EBITDA improved, which supports the company’s operational progress. Earnings Report

Q4 results beat expectations: EPS -$0.25 vs. consensus -$0.39 and revenue $22.6M vs. ~$21.7M — loss narrowed vs prior year and adjusted EBITDA improved, which supports the company’s operational progress. Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $14 price target (large upside vs current levels) — analyst support can attract buyers and improve sentiment. Analyst Reaffirmation

D. Boral Capital reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $14 price target (large upside vs current levels) — analyst support can attract buyers and improve sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 gross margin improved to ~78% and operating expenses fell ~11% year-over-year in the quarter — margin recovery and cost cuts are constructive but need revenue re-acceleration to translate into sustained profitability. Quarterly Results Release

Q4 gross margin improved to ~78% and operating expenses fell ~11% year-over-year in the quarter — margin recovery and cost cuts are constructive but need revenue re-acceleration to translate into sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance of $90M–$92M comes in below consensus (~$94.1M), signaling slower near-term top-line growth and limiting upside despite cost cuts. Guidance Disclosure

2026 revenue guidance of $90M–$92M comes in below consensus (~$94.1M), signaling slower near-term top-line growth and limiting upside despite cost cuts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO and general counsel) sold shares on March 2 — notable insider selling can be viewed negatively by the market. SEC filing links show the transactions. CEO Form 4

Multiple insiders (including the CEO and general counsel) sold shares on March 2 — notable insider selling can be viewed negatively by the market. SEC filing links show the transactions. Negative Sentiment: The new financing carries a high effective cost (one-month SOFR + 7.0% with a 3.75% floor, and 2% PIK option) and includes milestone-linked access to the additional $20M — helpful for liquidity but raises interest expense and conditionality/dilution concerns. Facility Analysis

The new financing carries a high effective cost (one-month SOFR + 7.0% with a 3.75% floor, and 2% PIK option) and includes milestone-linked access to the additional $20M — helpful for liquidity but raises interest expense and conditionality/dilution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Reports that the company issued warrants as part of recent financing (term loan/warrants) raise potential dilution risk if exercised. Loan & Warrants Report

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company’s flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

