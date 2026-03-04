Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Short Interest Update

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,870,019 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 29th total of 7,342,817 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,784,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,784,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Standard Lithium by 40.3% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 93,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Standard Lithium by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Standard Lithium by 942.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 108,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Lithium stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 1,940,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,800. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Standard Lithium from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLI

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN: SLI) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the extraction of lithium from sedimentary brine resources. Utilizing direct lithium extraction (DLE) processes, the company aims to deliver high-purity lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide suitable for the battery and electric vehicle markets. Standard Lithium’s technology is designed to accelerate lithium recovery rates while minimizing environmental impact compared to traditional solar evaporation methods.

The company’s flagship project is located in the Smackover Formation of southern Arkansas, in collaboration with chemical producer LANXESS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.