Short Interest in CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM) Drops By 19.9%

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,356 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 29th total of 15,418 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

CO2 Energy Transition Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ NOEM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280. CO2 Energy Transition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CO2 Energy Transition by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 511,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 189,784 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. raised its holdings in CO2 Energy Transition by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CO2 Energy Transition in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CO2 Energy Transition currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CO2 Energy Transition, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol NOEM, the company’s mission is to identify, acquire, and merge with one or more businesses operating in the climate technology and energy transition sectors. By targeting companies at the forefront of decarbonization, CO2 Energy Transition seeks to position itself as a strategic partner in the development and commercialization of solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the company has not yet announced a definitive business combination, its investment mandate encompasses a broad range of activities within the clean energy ecosystem.

