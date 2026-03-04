Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,498 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 29th total of 44,123 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 9.5%

PILL traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 206,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,664. Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares ETF (PILL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified equal-weighted index of pharmaceutical companies in the US. PILL was launched on Nov 15, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

