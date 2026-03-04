Short Interest in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX) Drops By 19.9%

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,004 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 29th total of 22,490 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAXX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. 53,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities. TAXX was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

