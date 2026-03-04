SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SuperCom has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SuperCom Stock Down 4.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SuperCom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is a technology firm specializing in electronic monitoring, digital identity and secure IoT solutions. The company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms designed to monitor individuals in correctional and pre-trial settings, as well as to provide secure digital identity credentials for governments and commercial clients. SuperCom’s core offerings include GPS and radio frequency (RF) tracking devices, biometric readers, secure communications modules and cloud-based monitoring portals.

In addition to correctional monitoring, SuperCom has expanded into the digital identity and eHealth sectors.

Further Reading

