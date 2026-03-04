Q2 Earnings Forecast for BKSY Issued By HC Wainwright

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for BlackSky Technology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 65.93%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $33.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $816.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,072,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 386,207 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $16,395,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

