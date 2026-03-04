FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:FVI Issued By Scotiabank

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Scotiabank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$357.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$16.76 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$5.99 and a 1-year high of C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d’Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

