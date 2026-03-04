PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.50 and last traded at GBX 24.50. 2,024,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,188,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get PetroTal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTAL

PetroTal Stock Up 2.9%

About PetroTal

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.03. The stock has a market cap of £223.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.46.

(Get Free Report)

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company’s management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.