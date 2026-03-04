Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,376,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 149,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,074.12. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

