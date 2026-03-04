Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.84 and last traded at $69.07. 184,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 123,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 14,462.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

