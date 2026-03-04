Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Cleanspark by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 598,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.51. Cleanspark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their target price on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Insider Transactions at Cleanspark

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $484,211.49. This represents a 67.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $495,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,480.78. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Featured Stories

