Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Ceva comprises about 1.2% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceva were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEVA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceva by 8.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,151,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after buying an additional 166,425 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceva by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceva by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,267 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 619,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ceva in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceva in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Ceva Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Ceva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Ceva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceva

About Ceva

Ceva, Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

