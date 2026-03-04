Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Lifted by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,023 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.8% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $91,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day moving average of $186.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

