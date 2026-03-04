Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 202,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

