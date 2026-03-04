NZS Capital LLC Acquires 118,053 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

NZS Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,053 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.1% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $70,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $235.70.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

