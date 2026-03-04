iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.